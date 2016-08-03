UPDATE 1-Lilly revenue beats as diabetes drug sales rise
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drugs Trulicity and Humalog.
Aug 3 Assured Guaranty Ltd
* Q2 operating earnings per share $1.03
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Assured guaranty ltd. Reports results for second quarter 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $1.09
* Total operating net earned premiums and credit derivative revenues in q2 2016 were $248 million, compared with $259 million in q2 2015
* Assured guaranty ltd qtrly net earned premiums $ 214 million versus $219 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drugs Trulicity and Humalog.
* Coach Inc reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results; drives double-digit earnings growth
Jan 31 Coach Inc posted a 17.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for its handbags in Mainland China and Japan.