UPDATE 1-Lilly revenue beats as diabetes drug sales rise
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drugs Trulicity and Humalog.
Aug 3 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc
* Bright horizons family solutions reports second quarter of 2016 financial results
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.50
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.61
* Q2 revenue $402 million versus i/b/e/s view $403 million
* Sees adjusted net income growth in 2016 in range of 14-16%
* Board authorized a share repurchase program of up to $300 million of company's outstanding common stock
* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 7 to 9 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drugs Trulicity and Humalog.
* Coach Inc reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results; drives double-digit earnings growth
Jan 31 Coach Inc posted a 17.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for its handbags in Mainland China and Japan.