Aug 3 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc

* Bright horizons family solutions reports second quarter of 2016 financial results

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.50

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.61

* Q2 revenue $402 million versus i/b/e/s view $403 million

* Sees adjusted net income growth in 2016 in range of 14-16%

* Board authorized a share repurchase program of up to $300 million of company's outstanding common stock

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 7 to 9 percent