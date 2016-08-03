BRIEF-First Global reports revenue of $2.9 mln in month of Dec.
* Recorded revenues of $2.9 million in month of December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 General Cable Corp
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.30 from continuing operations
* Sees q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.10 to $0.30
* General cable reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.68 from continuing operations
* Sees q3 revenue $900 million to $950 million
* General cable corp says kreidler will replace brian robinson
* General cable corp says company's search, with assistance of heidrick & struggles, for a permanent replacement cfo is advancing
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $953.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* General cable corp says board of directors named chris kreidler to serve as interim chief financial officer, effective august 12, 2016
* General cable corp says also expect normal seasonal slowing in european businesses and further easing of subsea turnkey project business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Recorded revenues of $2.9 million in month of December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drug Trulicity and other new treatments.
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S