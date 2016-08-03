Aug 3 General Cable Corp

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.30 from continuing operations

* Sees q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.10 to $0.30

* General cable reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.68 from continuing operations

* Sees q3 revenue $900 million to $950 million

* General cable corp says kreidler will replace brian robinson

* General cable corp says company's search, with assistance of heidrick & struggles, for a permanent replacement cfo is advancing

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $953.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* General cable corp says board of directors named chris kreidler to serve as interim chief financial officer, effective august 12, 2016

* General cable corp says also expect normal seasonal slowing in european businesses and further easing of subsea turnkey project business