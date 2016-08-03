BRIEF-First Global reports revenue of $2.9 mln in month of Dec.
* Recorded revenues of $2.9 million in month of December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 Entravision Communications Corp
* Entravision communications corporation reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $64.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $63.4 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $63.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Recorded revenues of $2.9 million in month of December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drug Trulicity and other new treatments.
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S