Aug 3 SP PLUS CORP

* Sp Plus Corporation Announces Second Quarter And Year To-Date 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.34

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.29

* Reaffirms fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $1.16 to $1.26

* Says company reaffirms its full-year 2016 expectations of adjusted ebitda

* Qtrly total revenue $402.6 million versus $405.6 million

* Q2 revenue view $236.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.16, revenue view $936.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S