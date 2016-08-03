BRIEF-First Global reports revenue of $2.9 mln in month of Dec.
* Recorded revenues of $2.9 million in month of December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc
* Hannon armstrong announces 125% increase in q2 2016 gaap earnings to $0.09 per share and 23% increase in q2 2016 core earnings to $0.32 per share
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.09
* Q2 core earnings per share $0.32
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* $91 million equity raise reduced leverage at end of quarter and will cause some earnings dilution in q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drug Trulicity and other new treatments.
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S