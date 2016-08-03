Aug 3 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc

* Hannon armstrong announces 125% increase in q2 2016 gaap earnings to $0.09 per share and 23% increase in q2 2016 core earnings to $0.32 per share

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.09

* Q2 core earnings per share $0.32

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* $91 million equity raise reduced leverage at end of quarter and will cause some earnings dilution in q3