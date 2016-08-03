BRIEF-First Global reports revenue of $2.9 mln in month of Dec.
* Recorded revenues of $2.9 million in month of December
Aug 3 Amerco
* Q1 earnings per share $7.51
* Amerco reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* "we are seeing strong truck chassis cost increases put through by ford and general motors reflected in our bottom line"
* Qtrly Self Storage revenues increased $10.5 million, or 18.4% for q1 of fiscal 2017 compared with q1 of fiscal 2016.
* Qtrly total revenues $923.4 million versus $884.8 million
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drug Trulicity and other new treatments.
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S