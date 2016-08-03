Aug 3 Approach Resources Inc

* Approach Resources Inc. Reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted Non-GAAP loss per share $0.25

* Q2 revenue $22.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $22.6 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.39

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Approach Resources Inc says plan to complete three wells in Q3 2016, and expect Q3 production to average around 11.9 mboe/d

* Approach Resources Inc says Q2 production was 12.6 mboe/d, exceeding prior guidance for quarter

* Approach Resources Inc says at June 30, 2016, had $1 billion revolving credit facility in place, with borrowing base and lender commitment amount of $325 million