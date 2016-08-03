UPDATE 1-Lilly revenue beats as diabetes drug sales rise
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drugs Trulicity and Humalog.
Aug 3 Approach Resources Inc
* Approach Resources Inc. Reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted Non-GAAP loss per share $0.25
* Q2 revenue $22.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $22.6 million
* Q2 loss per share $0.39
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Approach Resources Inc says plan to complete three wells in Q3 2016, and expect Q3 production to average around 11.9 mboe/d
* Approach Resources Inc says Q2 production was 12.6 mboe/d, exceeding prior guidance for quarter
* Approach Resources Inc says at June 30, 2016, had $1 billion revolving credit facility in place, with borrowing base and lender commitment amount of $325 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Coach Inc reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results; drives double-digit earnings growth
Jan 31 Coach Inc posted a 17.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for its handbags in Mainland China and Japan.