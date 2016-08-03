Aug 3 Q2 Holdings Inc

* Q2 Holdings, Inc. Announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $36 million versus I/B/E/S view $35.7 million

* Q2 holdings inc sees q3 total revenue of $37.4 million to $38.2 million

* Sees Full Year 2016 adjusted EBITDA of negative $4.2 million to negative $5.2 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $-0.34, revenue view $147.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 Holdings Inc sees Q3 adjusted EBITDA of negative $1.0 million to negative $1.5 million.

* Year 2016 total revenue of $147.9 million to $149.3 million

* Q2 holdings inc qtrly loss per share $0.25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: