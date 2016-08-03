BRIEF-First Global reports revenue of $2.9 mln in month of Dec.
* Recorded revenues of $2.9 million in month of December
Aug 3 Churchill Downs Inc
* Q2 earnings per share $4.11
* Q2 earnings per share view $3.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Churchill Downs Inc qtrly net revenue of $438.5 million, up 7% over prior year
* Churchill Downs Incorporated reports 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 revenue $438.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $432.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drug Trulicity and other new treatments.
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S