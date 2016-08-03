UPDATE 1-Lilly revenue beats as diabetes drug sales rise
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drugs Trulicity and Humalog.
Aug 3 Schweitzer-mauduit International Inc
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.85 from continuing operations
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.93
* Swm announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 sales rose 19.5 percent to $217.3 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.85 from continuing operations
* Mauduit international inc - financial results are likely to be considerably stronger in first half of year versus second half
* Mauduit- political events like brexit provide uncertainty on potential currency movements through year
* Currency translation impact on q2 earnings was neutral Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Coach Inc reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results; drives double-digit earnings growth
Jan 31 Coach Inc posted a 17.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong demand for its handbags in Mainland China and Japan.