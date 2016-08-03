Aug 3 Schweitzer-mauduit International Inc

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.85 from continuing operations

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.93

* Swm announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 sales rose 19.5 percent to $217.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.85 from continuing operations

* Mauduit international inc - financial results are likely to be considerably stronger in first half of year versus second half

* Mauduit- political events like brexit provide uncertainty on potential currency movements through year

* Currency translation impact on q2 earnings was neutral