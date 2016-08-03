Aug 3 American Water Works Company Inc

* American Water reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $827 million versus I/B/E/S view $832.9 million

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.75 to $2.85 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.77

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Affirmed 2016 earnings from continuing operations guidance of $2.75 to $2.85 per diluted common share

* American Water Works says affirmed 2016 earnings from continuing operations guidance of $2.75 to $2.85 per diluted common share

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: