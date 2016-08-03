BRIEF-First Global reports revenue of $2.9 mln in month of Dec.
* Recorded revenues of $2.9 million in month of December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 American Water Works Company Inc
* American Water reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $827 million versus I/B/E/S view $832.9 million
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.75 to $2.85 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share $0.77
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Affirmed 2016 earnings from continuing operations guidance of $2.75 to $2.85 per diluted common share
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drug Trulicity and other new treatments.
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S