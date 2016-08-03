BRIEF-First Global reports revenue of $2.9 mln in month of Dec.
* Recorded revenues of $2.9 million in month of December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 Oasis Petroleum Inc
* Oasis Petroleum announces quarter ended June 30, 2016 earnings
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 loss per share $0.51
* Q2 adjusted Non-GAAP loss per share $0.11
* Reduced borrowings under our revolver from $65 million at end of q1 of 2016 to $35 million at end of q2 of 2016
* Increasing our full year production guidance to 48,500 to 49,500 boepd.
* Plan to complete 53 gross (34.3 net) wells in 2016
* Says produced 41, 176 boepd of oil in q2 of 2016 versus 44,043 boepd last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drug Trulicity and other new treatments.
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S