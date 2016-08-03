BRIEF-First Global reports revenue of $2.9 mln in month of Dec.
* Recorded revenues of $2.9 million in month of December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 Tenaris Sa
* Tenaris announces 2016 second quarter results
* Qtrly net sales $1,121 million versus $1,868 million
* "sales in Q3 will continue to be affected by low levels of activity in North America and further price declines"
* "in Q4, however, we should see a recovery in sales volumes and capacity utilization levels"
* Qtrly loss per ADS $0.02
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Q2 revenue view $1.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Maintained a net cash position of $1.8 billion at end of quarter. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drug Trulicity and other new treatments.
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S