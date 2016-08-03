BRIEF-First Global reports revenue of $2.9 mln in month of Dec.
* Recorded revenues of $2.9 million in month of December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 Tesoro Corp
* Tesoro Corporation reports 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $3.47 from continuing operations
* Total refinery throughput for quarter was 802 thousand barrels per day, or 92 pct utilization
* Sees Q3 Consolidated Throughput 835-885 mbpd
* Tesoro Corp Q2 revenue $6,285 million versus $8,232 million last year
* "committed to delivering $400 to $500 million of annual improvements to operating income in 2016"
* Tesoro Corp says total capital expenditures for FY 2016 to be $970 million
* Increased quarterly cash dividend by 10 pct to $0.55 per share
* Says now expects year-over-year improvements from higher utilization and operational efficiencies of $400 to $500 million.
* Plans to continue to market ultra-low sulfur diesel to local customers and utilize naphtha and resid in its integrated value chain system
* Tesoro Corp says capital spending for Q2 was $167 million for tesoro and $42 million for tllp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drug Trulicity and other new treatments.
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S