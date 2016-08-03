Aug 3 Tesoro Logistics Lp

* Tesoro Logistics LP reports second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly total revenues $293 million versus $275 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.63, revenue view $302.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.48

* Continues to expect full year 2016 net earnings of $370 to $395 million and EBITDA of $720 to $745 million

* Continues to target 17 pct annual distribution growth in 2016 while maintaining annual distribution coverage of at least 1.1 times