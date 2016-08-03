BRIEF-First Global reports revenue of $2.9 mln in month of Dec.
* Recorded revenues of $2.9 million in month of December
Aug 3 Westlake Chemical Corp
* Westlake announces pricing of $750,000,000 of senior notes due 2026 and $700,000,000 of senior notes due 2046
* 2026 notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.600 pct per annum.
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drug Trulicity and other new treatments.
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S