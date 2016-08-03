BRIEF-First Global reports revenue of $2.9 mln in month of Dec.
* Recorded revenues of $2.9 million in month of December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 WP Glimcher Inc
* WP Glimcher reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 FFO per share $0.45
* Sees Q3 2016 FFO per share $0.42 to $0.44
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.43 excluding items
* Maintaining its previously issued guidance for FFO, as adjusted, in a range of $1.76 to $1.82 per diluted share for 2016
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Maintaining its guidance for NOI growth for core portfolio in range of 1.5 pct to 2.5 pct for year ending December 31, 2016.
* Updating its guidance for FY 2016 net income attributable to shareholders and now expects a range of $0.27 to $0.33 per diluted share
* FY2016 FFO per share view $1.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says company is maintaining its previously issued full-year guidance for FFO of $1.76 to $1.82 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Recorded revenues of $2.9 million in month of December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drug Trulicity and other new treatments.
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S