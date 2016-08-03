BRIEF-First Global reports revenue of $2.9 mln in month of Dec.
* Recorded revenues of $2.9 million in month of December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 Belmond Ltd
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.04 from continuing operations
* Q2 revenue $158.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $163.3 million
* Belmond ltd. Reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.08
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy same store worldwide owned hotel revpar growth guidance on a constant currency basis 3% - 7%
* Sees fy same store worldwide owned hotel revpar growth guidance on a constant currency basis 7% - 11%
* Qtrly same store revenue per available room ("revpar") down 4% from prior-year quarter; down 1% on a constant currency basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Recorded revenues of $2.9 million in month of December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drug Trulicity and other new treatments.
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S