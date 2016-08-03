BRIEF-First Global reports revenue of $2.9 mln in month of Dec.
* Recorded revenues of $2.9 million in month of December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 Manitoba Telecom Services Inc
* Quarter 2016 results and transformation progress
* Q2 earnings per share c$0.15
* Qtrly operating revenue $252.3 million versus $250.7 million
* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.32, revenue view c$251.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Recorded revenues of $2.9 million in month of December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drug Trulicity and other new treatments.
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S