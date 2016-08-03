BRIEF-First Global reports revenue of $2.9 mln in month of Dec.
* Recorded revenues of $2.9 million in month of December
Aug 3 Healthcare Realty Trust Inc
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.42
* Healthcare realty trust reports normalized ffo of $0.42 per share for the second quarter
* Q2 revenue $102.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $101.1 million
* Working on acquisition of two mobs for a combined purchase price of $98 million and expects to close in october 2016
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drug Trulicity and other new treatments.
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S