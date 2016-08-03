Aug 3 Healthcare Realty Trust Inc

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.42

* Healthcare realty trust reports normalized ffo of $0.42 per share for the second quarter

* Q2 revenue $102.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $101.1 million

* Working on acquisition of two mobs for a combined purchase price of $98 million and expects to close in october 2016

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S