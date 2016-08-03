BRIEF-First Global reports revenue of $2.9 mln in month of Dec.
* Recorded revenues of $2.9 million in month of December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 Atmos Energy Corp
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $3.25 to $3.35 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.69
* Atmos energy corporation reports earnings for fiscal 2016 third quarter and nine months; reaffirms fiscal 2016 guidance
* Q3 earnings per share $0.67 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.28, revenue view $4.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms fiscal 2016 guidance
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.42per share
* Capital expenditures for fiscal 2016 are now expected to be at top end of previously announced range, approximating $1.1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drug Trulicity and other new treatments.
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S