BRIEF-First Global reports revenue of $2.9 mln in month of Dec.
* Recorded revenues of $2.9 million in month of December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 Morneau Shepell Inc
* Morneau shepell reports 2016 second quarter financial results
* Morneau shepell inc qtrly adjusted ebitda increased by $1.5 million to $29.5 million
* Morneau shepell inc qtrly revenue of $149.3 million was a 4.8 per cent increase
* Maintaining its policy of paying a monthly dividend of 6.5 cents per share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drug Trulicity and other new treatments.
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S