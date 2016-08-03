BRIEF-First Global reports revenue of $2.9 mln in month of Dec.
* Recorded revenues of $2.9 million in month of December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
* Canadian pacific railway limited announces sale of its common shares by Pershing Square
* On closing of today's sale of 9,840,890 shares, funds managed by Pershing Square will not own any shares of Canadian Pacific
* Canadian pacific is not selling any common shares in offering
* Commencement of a public offering of 9,840,890 of canadian pacific's common shares by certain funds managed by pershing square
* Says will not receive any of proceeds from offering of common shares by funds managed by Pershing Square Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drug Trulicity and other new treatments.
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S