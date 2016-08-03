BRIEF-First Global reports revenue of $2.9 mln in month of Dec.
Recorded revenues of $2.9 million in month of December
Aug 3 Firm Capital Property Trust
* Firm capital property trust announces closing of the first tranche of the private placement for gross proceeds of $6.3 million and increases the size of the offering up to $10.2 million
* Increased size of offering up to $10.2 million consisting of 1.7 million units of trust at a price of $6.00 per unit
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drug Trulicity and other new treatments.
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S