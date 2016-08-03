BRIEF-First Global reports revenue of $2.9 mln in month of Dec.
* Recorded revenues of $2.9 million in month of December
Aug 3 Surge Energy Inc
* Surge energy inc. Announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 FFO per share c$0.10
* Surge has elected not to change guidance at this time
* Surge energy inc qtrly production 12,182 boe per day, down 9 percent
* Second half drilling program accelerated
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drug Trulicity and other new treatments.
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S