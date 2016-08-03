Aug 3 Ion Geophysical Corp

* Ion reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $36.2 million versus $36.8 million

* Q2 loss per share $2.22

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $1.85

* Expect with anticipated increase in revenues during q3, q4, will generate positive cash flows in second half of year

* "looking to second half of year, we anticipate our revenues will increase in part from completion of our obs survey offshore nigeria"

* "we expect our second half to be stronger than first"

