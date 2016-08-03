BRIEF-First Global reports revenue of $2.9 mln in month of Dec.
* Recorded revenues of $2.9 million in month of December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 Ion Geophysical Corp
* Ion reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $36.2 million versus $36.8 million
* Q2 loss per share $2.22
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $1.85
* Expect with anticipated increase in revenues during q3, q4, will generate positive cash flows in second half of year
* "looking to second half of year, we anticipate our revenues will increase in part from completion of our obs survey offshore nigeria"
* "we expect our second half to be stronger than first"
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drug Trulicity and other new treatments.
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S