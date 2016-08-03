BRIEF-First Global reports revenue of $2.9 mln in month of Dec.
* Recorded revenues of $2.9 million in month of December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 Columbia Property Trust
* Prices $350 Million Of 10 -year unsecured notes
* Priced offering of $350 million amount of senior notes due August 15, 2026, at a price of $996.26 per $1,000 in principal amount
* Says operating partnership, Columbia Property Trust operating partnership, LP., has priced public offering
* Priced a public offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 3.650% senior unsecured notes due august 15, 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Eli Lilly and Co reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, lifted by higher demand for its diabetes drug Trulicity and other new treatments.
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S