Aug 3 Acadian Timber Corp

* Acadian Timber Corp reports second quarter results and changes to management team

* Q2 earnings per share c$0.35

* Q2 sales c$11.7 million versus c$13.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Brian Banfill will be leaving position of chief operating officer effective August 3, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: