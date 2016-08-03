Aug 3 Great Panther Silver Ltd

* Great Panther Silver reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Q2 revenue rose 33 percent to C$25.6 million

* Qtrly metal production decreased 5 pct to 1,037,728 ag eq oz

* Says gold production increased 13 pct to 6,010 gold ounce

* Qtrly aisc decreased 43 pct to US$7.19 per payable silver ounce

* Qtrly silver production decreased 17 pct to 536,726 silver ounces

* Says is reducing its cash cost and aisc guidance for year ending December 31, 2016

* Sees FY AISC between $12.00 - $14.00