BRIEF-Danaher reports Q4 earnings per share $1.07
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Aug 3 Allstate Corp
* Allstate net income impacted by catastrophes
* Q2 revenue rose 2 percent to $9.2 billion
* Q2 earnings per share $0.64
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says net investment income of $762 million declined $27 million in Q2 of 2016 compared to q2 of 2015
* Qtrly decline in net income was due primarily to higher catastrophe losses
* Qtrly catastrophe losses $961 million versus $797 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Enerplus Corp - Q4 2017 liquids production guidance is 45,000 - 50,000 barrels per day
* 3D Systems Corp - expects acquisition to be immediately accretive to its non-gaap earnings per share and cash generation