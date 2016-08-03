Aug 4 Tmx Group Ltd

* Tmx group limited reports results for the second quarter 2016

* Q2 revenue rose 9 percent to c$194.6 million

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$1.23

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share c$1.07

Says expect to incur additional strategic re-alignment expenses for balance of 2016