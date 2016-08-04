Aug 4 Sapiens International Corporation Nv
* Q2 revenue $53 million versus i/b/e/s view $50.8 million
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.11
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sapiens reports q2 2016 financial results
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.13
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $211 million to $215 million
* Fy2016 revenue view $209.9 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Raises fy guidance to revenues of $211 to $215 million, or
annual growth of 18%-20%, up from prior guidance of $207 to $211
million
