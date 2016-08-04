Aug 4 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd

* Canadian natural resources limited announces 2016 second quarter results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.31; qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.19

* Says forecasts annual 2016 production levels to average between 514,000 and 563,000 bbl/d of crude oil

* Sees annual 2016 production levels to average between 1,705 and 1,735 mmcf/d of natural gas, before royalties

* q3/16 production guidance before royalties is forecast to average between 458,000 and 484,000 bbl/d of crude oil and ngls

* Sees q3 natural gas production between 1,645 mmcf/d and 1,685 mmcf/d

* Qtrly daily natural gas production before royalties 1,689 mmcf/d versus 1,779 mmcf/d

* Says corporate production volumes averaged 783,988 boe/d in q2/16, representing a 3% decrease

* Qtrly daily crude oil and ngls production before royalties 502,410 bbl/d versus 509,047 bbl/d

* Reallocated $50 million of development capital across basin while remaining within annual corporate capital guidance