UPDATE 1-VW, Robert Bosch agree to pay $1.6 billion to settle U.S. diesel claims
* Robert Bosch to pay $327.5 million to compensate U.S. owners
Aug 4 USA Compression Partners LP :
* USA Compression Partners LP reports second quarter 2016 results and updates 2016 outlook
* Q2 revenue $63.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $64.9 million
* Qtrly earnings per unit $0.05
* Sees FY 2016 net income range of $14.7 million to $24.7 million
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA range of $140 million to $150 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, Feb 1 An initial public offering of shares in Russian toy seller Detsky Mir has been fully subscribed, a source close to the offering and a financial market source said on Wednesday.
MUNICH, Germany, Feb 1 Top European engineering group Siemens said it expected increasing headwinds in economic growth and investment sentiment, in response to comments from analysts that its raised full-year outlook still looked conservative.