BRIEF-GE to sell 43 pct stake in Hyundai Card to Hyundai Commercial, Affinity Equity Partners, GIC and Alpinvest
* GE to sell shares in Hyundai Card Co. to Hyundai Commercial, Affinity Equity Partners and other investors
Aug 4 PGT Inc
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.15
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $0.
* Q2 sales $119 million versus I/B/E/S view $124.3 million
Says outlook for remainder of year continues to be in line with market consensus
SEOUL, Feb 1 Hyundai Commercial Inc on Wednesday said it has decided to buy part of General Electric Co's (GE) stake in South Korean credit card firm Hyundai Card Co Ltd for 298 billion won ($258 million).
Acquires OCL1 US specialist in architectural lighting solutions