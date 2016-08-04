UPDATE 1-VW, Robert Bosch agree to pay $1.6 billion to settle U.S. diesel claims
* Robert Bosch to pay $327.5 million to compensate U.S. owners
Aug 4 Immunogen Inc :
* Q4 loss per share $0.51
* Immunogen reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results and provides quarterly business update
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Phase 3 forward I study of mirvetuximab soravtansine in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer on track to begin before year end.
* Ended fiscal year with approximately $245 million in cash
* For six months ending December 31, 2016, Immunogen expects revenues to be between $40 million and $45 million
* For six months ending December 31, 2016, Immunogen expects net loss to be between $55 million and $60 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, Feb 1 An initial public offering of shares in Russian toy seller Detsky Mir has been fully subscribed, a source close to the offering and a financial market source said on Wednesday.
MUNICH, Germany, Feb 1 Top European engineering group Siemens said it expected increasing headwinds in economic growth and investment sentiment, in response to comments from analysts that its raised full-year outlook still looked conservative.