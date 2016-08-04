Aug 4 Sally Beauty Holdings Inc
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.46
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters
* Sally beauty holdings, inc. Announces fiscal 2016 third
quarter results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.47
* Q3 sales $998 million versus i/b/e/s view $1.01 billion
* Inventory as of june 30, 2016 was $909.3 million, an
increase of $34.7 million or growth of 4.0% from june 30, 2015
inventory.
* Capital expenditures for fy 2016 projected to be at high
end of previously stated range of $125 million to $135 million,
excluding acquisitions
* Gross margin expansion for fiscal 2016 is now expected to
finish fiscal year slightly below low end of previously stated
guidance range
* Sally beauty holdings inc qtrly same store sales growth of
1.3% versus growth of 2.0% in fiscal 2015 q3
