Aug 4 Chesapeake Utilities Corp

* Q2 earnings per share $0.52

* quarterly total operating revenues $102.3 million versus $92.67 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $100.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Currently project capital expenditures of $179.3 million in 2016.

* In order to fund 2016 capital expenditures, company may further increase level of borrowings during 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: