Aug 4 Build-a-bear Workshop Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.28

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* A-Bear workshop, inc. Reports second quarter results for fiscal 2016 in line with guidance, including the negative impact of foreign exchange

* Q2 revenue $75.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $79.1 million

* A-Bear workshop inc - sees fy total revenue to increase in low single-digit range compared to prior year

* A-Bear workshop inc - sees fy consolidated comparable sales to increase in low single-digit range

* A-Bear workshop inc - expects to continue to execute its "more" strategic plan in 2016

* A-Bear workshop inc - expects carnival to expand build-a-bear brand to 10 ships by end of 2016

* A-Bear workshop inc - qtrly consolidated comparable sales (stores and e-commerce) decreased 8.6%

* A-Bear workshop-retained guggenheim securities llc as financial advisor and bryan cave llp as its legal counsel to assist with strategic review

* A-Bear workshop inc - sees to end fy with approximately 345 to 350 stores, 50 to 55 of which are expected to be in its new discovery format