Pfizer hires JPMorgan to weigh sale of some drugs - Bloomberg
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Aug 4 Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Juniper Pharmaceuticals reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue $11.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 loss per share $0.16
* Q2 revenue view $9.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Anticipates full-year 2016 revenue growth in low- to mid-teen percentage range over 2015 result
* Now anticipates full-year 2016 revenue growth in low- to mid-teen percentage range over 2015 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."