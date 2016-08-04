Aug 4 Liquidity Services Inc :
* Liquidity Services announces third quarter fiscal year
2016 financial results
* Q3 revenue $85.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $72.5 million
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.07
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* In near term it remains difficult to forecast sales and
margins of business because of variability in timing of projects
* Anticipate that Q4-16 results will reflect lower GMV and
non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA than Q3-16 due to seasonality
* Anticipate Q4 results typically lower than other quarters,
as several client sales anticipated for Q4-16 were completed in
Q3-16
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $69.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share $0.00
* Expect GMV for Q4-16 to range from $155 million to $170
million
* Expect GAAP diluted earnings per share for Q4-16 to range
from negative $0.20 to negative $0.10
* Estimate non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted share for
Q4-16 to range from negative $0.14 to negative $0.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: