UPDATE 1-VW, Robert Bosch agree to pay $1.6 billion to settle U.S. diesel claims
* Robert Bosch to pay $327.5 million to compensate U.S. owners
Aug 4 Rewalk Robotics Ltd
* Q2 revenue $817,000 versus $610,000
* Rewalk robotics reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue view $1.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Providing top line guidance of approximately $1.3 million for Q3 of 2016
* Providing top line guidance range of $6.2 million to $7.0 million for full year
* Qtrly loss per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, Feb 1 An initial public offering of shares in Russian toy seller Detsky Mir has been fully subscribed, a source close to the offering and a financial market source said on Wednesday.
MUNICH, Germany, Feb 1 Top European engineering group Siemens said it expected increasing headwinds in economic growth and investment sentiment, in response to comments from analysts that its raised full-year outlook still looked conservative.