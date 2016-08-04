UPDATE 1-VW, Robert Bosch agree to pay $1.6 billion to settle U.S. diesel claims
* Robert Bosch to pay $327.5 million to compensate U.S. owners
Aug 4 Amarin Corporation Plc
* Q2 loss per share $0.07
* Amarin reports second quarter 2016 financial results and provides update on operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.13, revenue view $30.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net total revenue $33.1 million versus $17.7 million
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.09 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Robert Bosch to pay $327.5 million to compensate U.S. owners
MOSCOW, Feb 1 An initial public offering of shares in Russian toy seller Detsky Mir has been fully subscribed, a source close to the offering and a financial market source said on Wednesday.
MUNICH, Germany, Feb 1 Top European engineering group Siemens said it expected increasing headwinds in economic growth and investment sentiment, in response to comments from analysts that its raised full-year outlook still looked conservative.