Aug 4 Cooper Tire & Rubber Co
* Q2 earnings per share $1.27
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.02 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Cooper Tire & Rubber Company reports second quarter 2016
results
* Q2 sales $740 million versus i/b/e/s view $743.2 million
* Q2 raw material costs increased 3 percent from q1 of 2016,
in line with company's expectation
* Anticipates Q3 raw material costs will be up modestly from
Q2
* Unit volume growth is expected in each of company's
segments in second half of 2016
* Capital expenditures, excluding impact of acquisitions,
are expected to range from $210 million to $240 million for year
* Expects a non-cash pension settlement charge of $14
million to $18 million in Q3 of 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: