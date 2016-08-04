Aug 4 Party City Holdco Inc :
* Q2 earnings per share $0.19
* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.00 to $1.08
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Party city announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.24
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.17 to $1.25
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.35 billion to $2.42 billion
* Party City Holdco Inc says reiterating its 2016 outlook
* Fy 2016 earnings per share view $1.20, revenue view $2.38
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)