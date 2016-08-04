UPDATE 1-VW, Robert Bosch agree to pay $1.6 billion to settle U.S. diesel claims
* Robert Bosch to pay $327.5 million to compensate U.S. owners
Aug 4 Stratasys Ltd :
* Stratasys releases second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12
* Q2 revenue $172.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $175.8 million
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.36
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Stratasys Ltd sees 2016 capital expenditures are projected at $60 to $70 million
* Stratasys Ltd says reiterated company's revenue and net income (loss) for fiscal year ending December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)
MOSCOW, Feb 1 An initial public offering of shares in Russian toy seller Detsky Mir has been fully subscribed, a source close to the offering and a financial market source said on Wednesday.
MUNICH, Germany, Feb 1 Top European engineering group Siemens said it expected increasing headwinds in economic growth and investment sentiment, in response to comments from analysts that its raised full-year outlook still looked conservative.