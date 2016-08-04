Aug 4 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Sees Revenues For 2016 To Be $22.0

* Teva reports second quarter 2016 results

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $22 billion to $22.5 billion

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $5.20 to $5.40

* Q2 revenue rose 1 percent to $5.0 billion

* Quarter ended june 30 non-gaap eps $1.25

* Quarter ended june 30 non-gaap eps adjusted to exclude impact of december 2015 equity offerings of $1.43

* Generic medicines revenues in q2 of 2016 amounted to $2.3 billion, a decrease of 7%

* Specialty medicines revenues in q2 of 2016 amounted to $2.3 billion, an increase of 9%

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.20

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.46, revenue view $5.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.51, revenue view $22.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: