UPDATE 1-VW, Robert Bosch agree to pay $1.6 billion to settle U.S. diesel claims
* Robert Bosch to pay $327.5 million to compensate U.S. owners
Aug 4 Gogo Inc
* Q2 revenue $148 million versus I/B/E/S view $141.5 million
* Gogo announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 loss per share $0.51
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 total revenue $575 million to $595 million
* Fy2016 revenue view $585.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For fy 2016, raises installation guidance and sees 2016 consolidated revenue to be above midpoint of co's guidance range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, Feb 1 An initial public offering of shares in Russian toy seller Detsky Mir has been fully subscribed, a source close to the offering and a financial market source said on Wednesday.
MUNICH, Germany, Feb 1 Top European engineering group Siemens said it expected increasing headwinds in economic growth and investment sentiment, in response to comments from analysts that its raised full-year outlook still looked conservative.