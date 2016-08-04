Aug 4 Henry Schein Inc
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $6.55 to $6.60
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.64 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share $1.46
* Henry Schein reports second quarter financial results
* Q2 sales $2.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.85 billion
* "North America dental sales were below our expectations in
second quarter"
* Revised guidance reflects uncertainty related to brexit,
strength of U.S. Dollar, a cautious view of North America dental
market
* Now expects that restructuring initiatives will continue
into H2 2016 as co continues to lower costs in light of market
uncertainties
* "North America dental sales reflect softness in U.S. That
began in early June"
* Previous guidance for 2016 adjusted EPS was $6.55 to $6.65
