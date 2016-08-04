Aug 4 Henry Schein Inc

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $6.55 to $6.60

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.64 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $1.46

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Henry Schein reports second quarter financial results

* Q2 sales $2.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.85 billion

* "North America dental sales were below our expectations in second quarter"

* Revised guidance reflects uncertainty related to brexit, strength of U.S. Dollar, a cautious view of North America dental market

* Now expects that restructuring initiatives will continue into H2 2016 as co continues to lower costs in light of market uncertainties

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "North America dental sales reflect softness in U.S. That began in early June"

